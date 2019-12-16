Britney Spears über Instagram "Wenn ihr einen Post nicht mögt, dann behaltet es einfach für euch"
Britney Spears teilt sich gern auf Instagram mit - die Sängerin wünscht sich aber mehr Rücksicht: "Es ist schwer dabeizubleiben, da Leute die gemeinsten Sachen sagen."
US-Popsängerin Britney Spears appelliert an Internetnutzer, auf fiese Kommentare und Mobbing zu verzichten. "Ich liebe es, mich euch allen mitzuteilen. Aber es ist schwer dabeizubleiben, da Leute die gemeinsten Sachen sagen", schrieb die 38-Jährige auf Instagram.
Dahinter setzte sie drei Ausrufezeichen und schrieb weiter: "Wenn ihr einen Post nicht mögt, dann behaltet es einfach für euch und folgt dieser Person nicht weiter." Niemals gebe es einen Grund, bösartige Kommentare zu schreiben und andere zu mobben. Abschließend wünschte sie ihren Followern schöne Feiertage und Gottes Segen.
Happy holidays friends !!!! I love sharing with you all ... but its been hard to keep wanting to share because people say the meanest things !!! If you dont like a post ... just keep it to yourself and unfollow that person !!! Theres no reason to ever go out of your way to make mean comments and bully people ������ Stay happy and nice this holiday season yall and God Bless !!!!!
Bereits Anfang des Jahres hatte sich Spears auf Instagram mehr Rücksicht gewünscht - mit der Begründung, dass ihre Familie eine schwere Zeit durchmache. Spears hatte damals zudem sämtliche Termine ihrer Show in Las Vegas auf unbestimmte Zeit abgesagt. Sie begründete diesen Schritt mit einer schweren Erkrankung ihres Vaters.
I dont even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. Ive been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, its important to always put your family first and thats the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. Were all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all always.
Dies sei eine schwierige Entscheidung gewesen, doch die Familie stehe an erster Stelle, schrieb die Sängerin auf Instagram zu einem alten Familienfoto, das sie als Kind an der Seite ihrer Eltern zeigt.
wit/dpa