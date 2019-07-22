Sängerin Camila Cabello "Ich weinte, als ich sah, dass sie mich durch den Türspalt filmten"
Früher fürchtete sich Camila Cabello davor, im Mittelpunkt zu stehen und vor anderen zu singen, heute tritt sie selbstbewusst auf die Bühne. Wie sie ihre Angst überwand, hat die Sängerin nun erzählt.
Heute jubeln Sängerin Camila Cabello die Fans zu, doch früher scheute sie sich, vor Publikum aufzutreten. Davon hat die 22-Jährige nun in einem Post auf Instagram berichtet.
Sie habe niemals vor ihren Eltern oder Freunden gesungen, schrieb Cabello. Sie sei das Gegenteil von den Kindern gewesen, die vor ihren Familien aufgetreten oder zu Talentshows gegangen seien. "Ich sang in meinem Zimmer, wenn meine Eltern bei Walmart waren und weinte, als ich eines Tages sah, wie sie mich durch den Türspalt filmten."
Sie habe als Kind sogar feuchte Augen bekommen, wenn andere ihr zum Geburtstag ein Lied sagen, "weil es mich so überwältigte, dass Menschen mich anschauten." Cabello schrieb, dass sie als Kind unglaublich nervös und verängstigt gewesen sei.
I remember growing up hearing stories of the singers I loved, all the stories sounded the same, kids who would grow up performing for their families and putting on talent shows for their parents when they were little who grew up to be dazzling to me. I was the opposite, I never ever sang in front of my parents or friends and would get flustered when they would ask me to, I sang in my room when my parents left for Walmart and cried when one day I saw them filming me through the crack of the door, I got teary eyed when people sang happy birthday to me because people looking at me actually made me overwhelmed. I was generally incredibly nervous and socially anxious when I was little; and people always have this look of disbelief when I tell them that. I did an interview the other day where I got it again, the interviewer said something along the lines of So... howd you end up here? The answer is, I feel like my whole life theres been two Camilas in me. Theres little Camila that is terrified of the unknown, is aware of all the ways everything can go wrong, (actually can picture them vividly lol), and thinks its safer to stay home than to play ball. Then theres the other Camila. And she knows what she wants out of life, is aware of how little time I have to let little Camila run the show while time passes by, and grabs young me by the hand and forces her out the door saying Lets go. Youll survive, and Im not gonna miss out on this. Lets go. And that is literally how I can sum up how Ive gotten to this point in my life. (Im talking about as a person, not success.) remember feeling discouraged when I felt like some people were just born to do things. That they always had it in them. They were always this outgoing, they always loved to entertain, they were always this bold, they were always this outspoken. (.....continue)
Doch wenn sie davon in Interviews erzähle, würde man ihr das meist nicht glauben. Die Wahrheit sei, dass es zwei Camilas gebe, schrieb die Sängerin. Der kleinen Camila graue vor dem Unbekannten, die andere Camila wisse, was sie vom Leben wolle.
Wie sie es schaffe, ihren Weg zu gehen? Die "große" Camila nehme die "kleine" Camila in diesen Momenten an die Hand und sage ihr: "Lass uns gehen. Du wirst es schaffen und ich werde das nicht verpassen."
Die "kleine" Camila sei heute immer noch ein Teil von ihr, schrieb die 22-Jährige. Sie lasse sich nur nicht mehr so viel von ihr herumkommandieren.
(part 2..) The truth is you decide who youre going to be. Every day. Im not talking about talent or success. I just mean the type of person youre going to be. If you havent been very brave, or very social, or wild, or an adventure seeker, if you describe yourself as the opposite of those things... it doesnt mean you cant be. The other you needs to grab little you by the hand, yank you by the hairs and tell you, Lets go. Little me hasnt left. I just dont let her boss me around as much. I felt like sharing because I think sometimes we see other people do things and think Ah, well.. thats just not me. Ive never been like that. Its NOT TRUE. Im telling you. I went from never wanting to sing in front of my family to being addicted to performing, from being too anxious to hang out with new people to... still being a little anxious but having THE BEST time and making irreplaceable memories. The essence of me is the same, but ive changed so much as a person. You choose who youre going to be. Force yourself to do what youre afraid of, always- and go after what you want and who you want to be, because youre worth that. Youre worth the fight. Its the most worthwhile one there is. Love you ❤️
Mit ihrem Posting möchte Cabello offenbar auch andere ermutigen. "Du entscheidest, wer du sein wirst. Zwinge dich dazu, das zu tun, wovor du Angst hast." Ihr habe diese Strategie geholfen.
sen