Konzerte in 200 Ländern Britischer Soulstar Joss Stone bei Einreise in Iran abgewiesen

Erst kürzlich sorgte Joss Stone mit einem Auftritt in Syrien für Aufsehen, nun wollte die britische Soulsängerin ein Konzert in Iran geben. Doch daraus wird offenbar nichts: Wie die 32-Jährige auf Instagram mitteilte, wurde sie bei ihrer Einreise in die Islamische Republik abgewiesen.

"Nun, wir kamen in Iran an, wurden eingesperrt und dann abgeschoben", sagte Stone in einem Video, das sie auf Instagram veröffentlichte. Zuvor hatte sie einen weiteren Clip hochgeladen, der sie am Flughafen im iranischen Kisch zeigt. Die Insel im Persischen Golf ist eine Freihandelszone und für viele Iraner ein beliebtes Urlaubsziel. Die Einreise ist Menschen aus der Europäischen Union - ganz im Gegensatz zum iranischen Festland - auch ohne Visum erlaubt.

Iranische Medien berichteten über den Vorfall, die Regierung äußerte sich bislang aber nicht. Stone schrieb unter dem Video, dass es ihr als Frau nicht erlaubt sei, in Iran aufzutreten und dass sie von den Behörden auf eine "schwarze Liste" gesetzt wurde.

Auftritte in Syrien, Nordkorea und Brunei

Stone ist derzeit auf ihrer "Total World Tour" unterwegs. Ihr Ziel war es, in 200 Ländern der Erde aufzutreten. Unter anderem gab Stone Konzerte in dem Sultanat Brunei, Nordkorea und Tadschikistan. Das letzte Ziel ihrer Reise war demnach Iran. Zu einem Konzert wird es wohl nicht mehr kommen.

Nach ihrem Auftritt in Syrien hatte sie im März geschrieben: "Syrien verdient es, nicht ignoriert zu werden. Kurdistan verdient es, nicht ignoriert zu werden." Sie hoffe, dass der Frieden bald kommen werde für jeden auf allen Seiten.

Stone erlangte 2003 mit ihrem Debütalbum "The Soul Sessions" Berühmtheit. Ihr zweites Album "Mind, Body & Soul" landete ein Jahr später auf Platz eins der britischen Charts. Neben der 2011 verstorbenen Amy Winehouse und Duffy zählt sie zu den bekanntesten Soulpopsängerinnen der Gegenwart.