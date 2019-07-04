Konzerte in 200 Ländern Britischer Soulstar Joss Stone bei Einreise in Iran abgewiesen
Auf ihrer "Total World Tour" wollte Joss Stone in 200 Ländern auftreten. Das letzte Ziel ihrer Reise war Iran. Dort soll die Sängerin von Behörden auf eine "schwarze Liste" gesetzt worden sein.
Erst kürzlich sorgte Joss Stone mit einem Auftritt in Syrien für Aufsehen, nun wollte die britische Soulsängerin ein Konzert in Iran geben. Doch daraus wird offenbar nichts: Wie die 32-Jährige auf Instagram mitteilte, wurde sie bei ihrer Einreise in die Islamische Republik abgewiesen.
So , our very last country on the list was Iran . We were aware there couldnt be a public concert as I am a woman and that is illegal in this country. Personally I dont fancy going to an Iranian prison nor am I trying to change the politics of the countries I visit nor do I wish to put other people in danger. However, it seems the authoritys dont believe we wouldnt be playing a public show so they have popped us on what they call the black list as we found out when we turned up to the immigration hall. After long discussions with the most friendly charming and welcoming immigration people the decision was made to detain us for the night and to deport us in the morning. Of course I was gutted. So close yet so far, this moment broke a little piece of my heart. Then I realised the silver lining was bright. I told them my story and explained my mission, to bring good feeling with what I have to give and show those who want to look, the positives of our globe. All with the understanding that public performance wasnt an option in this scenario. I still have to walk forward towards that goal some way some how. And of course music is my driver. Doesnt mean we have to brake any laws though. There is music everywhere. Even here, we just have to play by there rules and they have to believe we will. Its a trust thing. They were so kind to us, at one point I started to question it. The question whirled around my head, were they just luring is into a false sense of security so we would walk into our jail cells quietly with out a drama? Nope , these people are genuinely nice kind people that felt bad that they couldnt over ride the system. They didnt speak English so well so the translator Mohamed, who clearly had a lovely soul conveyed the message that they hoped we would go to embassy to sort it all out and come back, they were refusing us entry with a heavy heart and were so sorry. After Mo had left, the officers kept telling us sorry. They said sorry all the way through this process and kept saying this till we got on the plane they were sending us away on. We were the ones that should have been apologising for not having our correct paper work. The ball
"Nun, wir kamen in Iran an, wurden eingesperrt und dann abgeschoben", sagte Stone in einem Video, das sie auf Instagram veröffentlichte. Zuvor hatte sie einen weiteren Clip hochgeladen, der sie am Flughafen im iranischen Kisch zeigt. Die Insel im Persischen Golf ist eine Freihandelszone und für viele Iraner ein beliebtes Urlaubsziel. Die Einreise ist Menschen aus der Europäischen Union - ganz im Gegensatz zum iranischen Festland - auch ohne Visum erlaubt.
Iranische Medien berichteten über den Vorfall, die Regierung äußerte sich bislang aber nicht. Stone schrieb unter dem Video, dass es ihr als Frau nicht erlaubt sei, in Iran aufzutreten und dass sie von den Behörden auf eine "schwarze Liste" gesetzt wurde.
Auftritte in Syrien, Nordkorea und Brunei
Stone ist derzeit auf ihrer "Total World Tour" unterwegs. Ihr Ziel war es, in 200 Ländern der Erde aufzutreten. Unter anderem gab Stone Konzerte in dem Sultanat Brunei, Nordkorea und Tadschikistan. Das letzte Ziel ihrer Reise war demnach Iran. Zu einem Konzert wird es wohl nicht mehr kommen.
Nach ihrem Auftritt in Syrien hatte sie im März geschrieben: "Syrien verdient es, nicht ignoriert zu werden. Kurdistan verdient es, nicht ignoriert zu werden." Sie hoffe, dass der Frieden bald kommen werde für jeden auf allen Seiten.
Stone erlangte 2003 mit ihrem Debütalbum "The Soul Sessions" Berühmtheit. Ihr zweites Album "Mind, Body & Soul" landete ein Jahr später auf Platz eins der britischen Charts. Neben der 2011 verstorbenen Amy Winehouse und Duffy zählt sie zu den bekanntesten Soulpopsängerinnen der Gegenwart.
