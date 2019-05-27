Spanischer Ex-König Juan Carlos zieht sich aus Öffentlichkeit zurück
Der ehemalige König Spaniens will nicht mehr öffentlich in Erscheinung treten. Das kündigte Juan Carlos in einem Brief an seinen Sohn an - und nannte auch ein Datum für seinen Abtritt.
Fünf Jahre nach seiner Abdankung will sich Spaniens ehemaliger König Juan Carlos vollständig aus dem öffentlichen Leben zurückziehen. "Ich denke, der Augenblick ist gekommen, eine neue Seite in meinem Leben aufzuschlagen und meinen Rückzug aus dem öffentlichen Leben zu vollenden", schrieb der 81-Jährige in einem Brief an seinen Sohn, König Felipe VI. Das Königshaus veröffentlichte das Schreiben am Montag, adressiert ist es an "Ihre Majestät, lieber Felipe".
Juan Carlos nennt darin den 2. Juni als Datum für seinen vollständigen Rückzug. Er empfinde große Zuneigung und Stolz gegenüber seinem Sohn, schrieb Juan Carlos weiter. Den Brief beendete er mit den Worten: "Eine große Umarmung von deinem Vater."
News {27 May 2019 | Monday} : Casa Real has announced that King Juan Carlos has expressed to King Felipe, through a letter, his desire to stop developing institutional activities and completely withdrawing from public life starting on June 2, 2019, the fifth anniversary of the announcement of his abdication. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The letter of King Juan Carlos to King Felipe states the following: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Majesty, Dear Felipe: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Throughout these last years, since my abdication from the Spanish Crown on June 2, 2014, I have been developing institutional activities with the same zeal for service to Spain and the Crown that inspired my reign. Now, when almost five years have passed since that date, I believe that the time has come to pass a new page in my life and to complete my withdrawal from public life. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Since last year, when I celebrated my 80th birthday, I have been maturing this idea, which was reaffirmed on the occasion of the unforgettable commemoration of the 40th Anniversary of our Constitution in the Cortes Generales. A solemn act, full of emotion for me, that made me evoke, with pride and admiration, the memory of so many people who contributed to make possible the political transition and renew my feeling of permanent gratitude towards the Spanish people, true architect and main protagonist of that transcendental stage of our recent history. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ With a firm and thoughtful conviction, today I express my desire to take this step and stop developing institutional activities, starting June 2. I take this decision from the great affection and pride of a father that I feel for you, with my loyalty always. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ A huge hug from your father.
Spaniens ehemaliger König war im Juni 2014 nach 39 Jahren auf dem Thron zugunsten seines Sohnes abgedankt. Er hatte aber auch nach seinem Rücktritt noch einige öffentliche Termine wahrgenommen.
Juan Carlos war wegen seiner Rolle beim Übergang Spaniens von der Diktatur zur Demokratie im Volk sehr beliebt. Eine Reihe von Skandalen um die Königsfamilie, darunter auch eine Luxusreise des Monarchen inmitten einer schweren Wirtschaftskrise des Landes, hatten seine letzten Jahre auf dem Thron allerdings überschattet.
fek/AFP