Fünf Jahre nach seiner Abdankung will sich Spaniens ehemaliger König Juan Carlos vollständig aus dem öffentlichen Leben zurückziehen. "Ich denke, der Augenblick ist gekommen, eine neue Seite in meinem Leben aufzuschlagen und meinen Rückzug aus dem öffentlichen Leben zu vollenden", schrieb der 81-Jährige in einem Brief an seinen Sohn, König Felipe VI. Das Königshaus veröffentlichte das Schreiben am Montag, adressiert ist es an "Ihre Majestät, lieber Felipe".

Juan Carlos nennt darin den 2. Juni als Datum für seinen vollständigen Rückzug. Er empfinde große Zuneigung und Stolz gegenüber seinem Sohn, schrieb Juan Carlos weiter. Den Brief beendete er mit den Worten: "Eine große Umarmung von deinem Vater."

Spaniens ehemaliger König war im Juni 2014 nach 39 Jahren auf dem Thron zugunsten seines Sohnes abgedankt. Er hatte aber auch nach seinem Rücktritt noch einige öffentliche Termine wahrgenommen.

Juan Carlos war wegen seiner Rolle beim Übergang Spaniens von der Diktatur zur Demokratie im Volk sehr beliebt. Eine Reihe von Skandalen um die Königsfamilie, darunter auch eine Luxusreise des Monarchen inmitten einer schweren Wirtschaftskrise des Landes, hatten seine letzten Jahre auf dem Thron allerdings überschattet.