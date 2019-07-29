Herzogin Meghan als Gastherausgeberin der "Vogue" "Lohnend, lehrreich und inspirierend"
Herzogin Meghan in ungewohnter Funktion: Die 37-Jährige hat als Gastherausgeberin die britische "Vogue" mitgestaltet. Dafür spannte sie auch ihren Ehemann ein.
Schon als Mädchen soll Herzogin Meghan für Frauenrechte gekämpft haben - und das will sie auch nach der Hochzeit mit Prinz Harry nicht ändern. Ob es nun zwangsläufig als feministisch zu verstehen ist, für eine Modezeitschrift zu arbeiten, sei dahingestellt - doch in der Septemberausgabe der "Vogue", an der die 37-Jährige als Gastherausgeberin mitgearbeitet hat, stehen einflussreiche Frauen im Fokus.
Auf dem Cover unter dem Titel "Forces of Change" (etwa: Kräfte des Wandels) sind unter anderem Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg, Neuseelands Premierministerin Jacinda Ardern, US-Schauspielerin Jane Fonda und "Orange Is the New Black"-Darstellerin Laverne Cox zu sehen.
We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: Forces for Change For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue youll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, youll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying Yes! - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity. - The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange
Die Herzogin habe für das Magazin eine vielfältige Auswahl an Frauen aus allen Lebensbereichen zusammengestellt, von denen "jede ihren Einfluss hat und die Messlatte für Gleichheit, Freundlichkeit, Gerechtigkeit und Aufgeschlossenheit höher legt", hieß es in einer Mitteilung auf dem Instagram-Kanal der Herzogin und des Herzogs von Sussex.
In dem Magazin finde sich auch ein Gespräch der Herzogin mit der früheren US-First Lady Michelle Obama. Auch Meghans Ehemann wurde eingespannt: Prinz Harry interviewte die Primatenforscherin Jane Goodall für das Heft. Meghan selbst habe nicht auf dem Cover erscheinen wollen, weil sie das als "prahlerisch" empfunden hätte, sagte Vogue-Chefredakteur Edward Enninful laut der Nachrichtenagentur PA.
Gast-Herausgeberin der "Vogue" zu sein, sei "lohnend, lehrreich und inspirierend gewesen", sagte Herzogin Meghan der Mitteilung zufolge. Sie freue sich nach der mehrmonatigen Arbeit nun das Ergebnis zu teilen.
bbr/dpa