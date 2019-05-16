Milla Jovovich über Not-Abtreibung "Ich habe immer noch Albträume"

US-Schauspielerin Milla Jovovich hat erstmals über eine Not-Abtreibung vor zwei Jahren gesprochen. Die heute 43-Jährige habe im vierten Monat der Schwangerschaft vorzeitige Wehen bekommen, als sie in Osteuropa einen Film gedreht habe. Bei dem Eingriff habe sie die ganze Zeit wachbleiben müssen.

"Es war einer der entsetzlichsten Momente, die ich jemals erlebt habe. Ich habe immer noch Albträume deshalb. Ich war alleine und hilflos", schrieb Jovovich auf Instagram. Sie sei danach in eine regelrechte Depression gefallen und habe nur durch harte Arbeit einen Ausweg gefunden. Jovovich wolle mit ihrer Geschichte Frauen Mut machen.

Alabamas Gouverneurin unterzeichnete kürzlich ein umstrittenes Gesetz, mit dem Abtreibungen in dem US-Bundesstaat in fast allen Fällen verboten werden sollen - selbst nach Vergewaltigungen. Das Gesetz wird aller Voraussicht nach aber nicht in Kraft treten, weil es gegen die bisherige Rechtsprechung des höchsten US-Gerichts verstößt.

Abtreibungsgegner hoffen auf konservative Mehrheit im Supreme Court

Warum also verabschiedet der Senat das Gesetz überhaupt? Das Ziel der Abtreibungsgegner ist es, dass sich letztlich der Supreme Court mit verschärften Abtreibungsgesetzen wie dem aus Alabama beschäftigen muss.

Die "Washington Post" zitierte die republikanische Abgeordnete und Initiatorin des Gesetzes, Terri Collins, mit den Worten, es gehe darum, das Urteil des Supreme Courts von 1973 infrage zu stellen: "Das ist der Weg, wie wir dorthin kommen, wohin wir am Ende wollen." Abtreibungsgegner hoffen nun, dass das Gericht das Urteil aus dem Jahr 1973 kippen könnte. Sie bauen auf die konservative Mehrheit im Supreme Court.

Das nahm Jovovich nun zum Anlass, um ihre traurige Geschichte zu erzählen. Die in Kiew geborene US-Amerikanerin, die auch als Sängerin und Model arbeitet - ist seit den Neunzigerjahren eine erfolgreiche Schauspielerin. Der Durchbruch gelang ihr mit dem Film "Das fünfte Element". Dort spielte sie unter anderem an der Seite von Bruce Willis und Gary Oldman.