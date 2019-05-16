Milla Jovovich über Not-Abtreibung "Ich habe immer noch Albträume"
Milla Jovovic hat nach zwei Jahren erstmals über den Verlust ihres ungeborenen Kindes gesprochen: "Ich war alleine und hilflos." Anlass war ein Gesetz aus dem US-Bundesstaat Alabama.
US-Schauspielerin Milla Jovovich hat erstmals über eine Not-Abtreibung vor zwei Jahren gesprochen. Die heute 43-Jährige habe im vierten Monat der Schwangerschaft vorzeitige Wehen bekommen, als sie in Osteuropa einen Film gedreht habe. Bei dem Eingriff habe sie die ganze Zeit wachbleiben müssen.
"Es war einer der entsetzlichsten Momente, die ich jemals erlebt habe. Ich habe immer noch Albträume deshalb. Ich war alleine und hilflos", schrieb Jovovich auf Instagram. Sie sei danach in eine regelrechte Depression gefallen und habe nur durch harte Arbeit einen Ausweg gefunden. Jovovich wolle mit ihrer Geschichte Frauen Mut machen.
I dont like to get political and I try to only do it if a really have to and this is one of those times. If someone doesnt want to continue reading, you have been warned. Our rights as women to obtain safe abortions by experienced doctors are again at stake. Last Tuesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a draconian bill into law that outlaws all abortions after six weeks before most women even realize theyre pregnant including in cases of RAPE OR INCEST. This makes Georgia the sixth state to pass such a restrictive six-week abortion ban, joining Ohio, Mississippi, Kentucky, Iowa, and North Dakota. These laws havent been passed yet, but lawmakers in these states are trying. Abortion is hard enough for women on an emotional level without having to go through it in potentially unsafe and unsanitary conditions. I myself went through an emergency abortion 2 years ago. I was 4 1/2 months pregnant and shooting on location in Eastern Europe. I went into pre term labor and told that I had to be awake for the whole procedure. It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through. I still have nightmares about it. I was alone and helpless. When I think about the fact that women might have to face abortions in even worse conditions than I did because of new laws, my stomach turns. I spiraled into one of the worst depressions of my life and had to work extremely hard to find my way out. I took time off of my career. I isolated myself for months and had to keep a strong face for my two amazing kids. I started gardening, eating healthier and going to the gym everyday because I didnt want to jump into taking anti depressants unless I had tried every other alternative. Thank God I was able to find my way out of that personal hell without turning to medication, but the memory of what I went through and what I lost will be with me till the day I die. Abortion is a nightmare at its best. No woman wants to go through that. But we have to fight to make sure our rights are preserved to obtain a safe one if we need to. I never wanted to speak about this experience. But I cannot remain silent when so much is at stake. #prochoice #prochoicegeneration
Alabamas Gouverneurin unterzeichnete kürzlich ein umstrittenes Gesetz, mit dem Abtreibungen in dem US-Bundesstaat in fast allen Fällen verboten werden sollen - selbst nach Vergewaltigungen. Das Gesetz wird aller Voraussicht nach aber nicht in Kraft treten, weil es gegen die bisherige Rechtsprechung des höchsten US-Gerichts verstößt.
Abtreibungsgegner hoffen auf konservative Mehrheit im Supreme Court
Warum also verabschiedet der Senat das Gesetz überhaupt? Das Ziel der Abtreibungsgegner ist es, dass sich letztlich der Supreme Court mit verschärften Abtreibungsgesetzen wie dem aus Alabama beschäftigen muss.
Die "Washington Post" zitierte die republikanische Abgeordnete und Initiatorin des Gesetzes, Terri Collins, mit den Worten, es gehe darum, das Urteil des Supreme Courts von 1973 infrage zu stellen: "Das ist der Weg, wie wir dorthin kommen, wohin wir am Ende wollen." Abtreibungsgegner hoffen nun, dass das Gericht das Urteil aus dem Jahr 1973 kippen könnte. Sie bauen auf die konservative Mehrheit im Supreme Court.
Das nahm Jovovich nun zum Anlass, um ihre traurige Geschichte zu erzählen. Die in Kiew geborene US-Amerikanerin, die auch als Sängerin und Model arbeitet - ist seit den Neunzigerjahren eine erfolgreiche Schauspielerin. Der Durchbruch gelang ihr mit dem Film "Das fünfte Element". Dort spielte sie unter anderem an der Seite von Bruce Willis und Gary Oldman.
