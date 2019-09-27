Prinz Harry besucht ehemaliges Minenfeld "Sehr bewegend, den Weg meiner Mutter nach 22 Jahren zu gehen"
1997 besuchte Prinzessin Diana ein geräumtes Minenfeld in Angola. Heute, 22 Jahre später, begibt sich Harry auf ihre Spuren - und besuchte den Ort, an dem es nun Schulen und Geschäfte gibt.
Mit einer Splitterschutzweste und Schutzvisier bekleidet ging Prinzessin Diana im Jahr 1997 während ihrer Afrikareise über ein Minenfeld in Huambo. Die veröffentlichten Fotos rückten das Problem der Landminen in das Bewusstsein der Öffentlichkeit. Wenige Monate später starb die Prinzessin bei einem Autounfall in Paris, ihr Sohn Prinz Harry war zu diesem Zeitpunkt zwölf Jahre alt.
Nun hat Prinz Harry - 22 Jahre später - ein ähnliches Minenräumprojekt in Angola besucht und den Einsatz von Prinzessin Diana gewürdigt.
Wie seine Mutter ging der 35-Jährige über ein geräumtes Minenfeld - wie seine Mutter trug er dabei Schutzweste und Helm. "Die Minen sind eine nicht verheilende Narbe des Kriegs", sagte Harry dem britischen Fernsehsender ITN. Durch die Beseitigung der gefährlichen Waffen "helfen wir der Gemeinschaft, Frieden zu finden".
Bei seinem Stopp bei den Minenräumern in Dirico im Südosten Angolas brachte der Prinz aus der Ferne eine Mine zur Explosion. Später reiste er in die rund tausend Kilometer entfernte Stadt Huambo. Dort hatte seine Mutter ein Minenräumprojekt und Opfer besucht.
Huambo ist inzwischen von allen Minen geräumt. Nun gibt es eine lebhafte Gemeinde, mit mehreren Schulen und kleinen Geschäften. Prinz Harry ging dort auf der Straße, die 1997 noch der Pfad in dem Minenfeld war, auf dem seine Mutter ging. "Es war sehr bewegend, den Weg meiner Mutter nach 22 Jahren zu gehen", sagte er. Mit der angemessenen internationalen Hilfe könne auch das Gebiet in Dirico sicher werden.
Following in the footsteps of his mother, Princess Diana, this morning The Duke of Sussex visited a de-mining site in Dirico, Angola, to raise awareness of the danger and prevalence of landmines that still exists today. The Duke joined @thehalotrust in their work to help clear the area to enable safe access for the local community. If an international ban on mines can be secured it means, looking far ahead, that the world may be a safer place for this generation's grandchildren. Princess Diana, 1997 Today in Angola The Duke of Sussex will retrace his mothers steps to see the legacy of her work and how her connection with this community helped make the elimination of landmines a reality. In 1997 Diana Princess of Wales visited Huambo to bring global attention to the crisis of landmines and the people whose lives were being destroyed. Two decades later, the area has transformed from desolate and unhabitable to lively and vibrant, with colleges, schools and small businesses. The Duke is humbled to be visiting a place and a community that was so special to his mother, and to recognise her tireless mission as an advocate for all those she felt needed her voice the most, even if the issue was not universally popular. Princess Dianas visit helped change the course of history, and directly led to the Convention against Anti-Personal Landmines, also known as the Ottawa Treaty. Today, with the support of @thehalotrust, Angola now has a stated aim under the Treaty to be clear of known mines by 2025. Despite great progress, 60 million people worldwide still live in fear of landmines every day. During his visit today, The Duke will walk along the street which was once the minefield where his mother was famously pictured. #RoyalVisitAfrica #RoyalVisitAngola Photo©️PA
Während des Bürgerkriegs in Angola wurden zwischen 1975 und 2002 von den Kriegsparteien mehr als eine Million Minen gelegt. Viele von ihnen wurden noch immer nicht geborgen.
Anlässlich des Besuchs wurde auf dem offiziellen Instagram-Kanal des Herzogs und der Herzogin von Sussex eine Äußerung von Prinzessin Diana veröffentlicht: "Wenn ein internationales Minenverbot durchgesetzt werden kann, bedeutet das, dass die Welt für die Enkelkinder dieser Generation ein sicherer Ort sein könnte", soll sie damals gesagt haben.
Prinz Harry und seine Ehefrau Herzogin Meghan sind gemeinsam mit ihrem Sohn Archie seit Montag auf einer zehntägigen Afrikareise, die in der südafrikanischen Touristenmetropole Kapstadt begann. Dort hat das Paar den vier Monate alten Jungen das erste Mal seit Langem öffentlich gezeigt - und dem Friedensnobelpreisträger Desmond Tutu vorgestellt.
Prinz Harry will neben Angola auch noch nach Botswana und Malawi reisen.
