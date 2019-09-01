Prinz Harry nimmt Baby Archie mit nach Südafrika "Ich kann es kaum abwarten"
Im Herbst wird Prinz Harry für einen offiziellen Besuch nach Südafrika reisen - zum ersten Mal gemeinsam mit seiner Frau und seinem knapp vier Monate alten Sohn. Für den 34-Jährigen sei die Region "eine zweite Heimat".
Prinz Harry nimmt seinen Sohn Archie und Ehefrau, Herzogin Meghan, im Herbst mit auf einen offiziellen Besuch in Südafrika. "Ich kann es kaum abwarten, meiner Frau und meinem Sohn Südafrika zu zeigen", schrieb der Herzog von Sussex auf Instagram. Prinz Harry wird allein auch nach Malawi, Angola und Botswana reisen.
In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that were so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I cant wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! Well see all of you very soon. - The Duke For the official tour, the family will be visiting South Africa together ���� and The Duke will be carrying out visits to Malawi ����, Angola ���� and Botswana ���� Our monthly social awareness approach follows key accounts that inspire us and highlight those working towards positive change. As a lead up to the tour, for the month of September, we wish to celebrate the beauty of this wonderful continent as a whole: from local organisations working hard to better the environment, to the young leaders paving the way for a better future for the Commonwealth and beyond. These selected groups are a small representation of the incredible work being done in Africa today from countless people, local communities and organisations. To find out more about them, please consider following or supporting the below accounts: @DlalaNje @GoGooLive @YouthAlert @QueensCommonwealthTrust @QueensYoungLeaders @QueensCanopy @AfricanParksNetwork @DesmondTutuHIVFoundation @Sentebale @TheHaloTrust @MinesAdvisoryGroup @EveryDayAfrica @NelsonMandelaFoundationsa @NatGeo @PaintedWolfConservancy @Lewa_wildlife @AfricanWildlifeFoundation @Serengeti_National_Park @NRT_Kenya @Conservation_Lower_Zambezi @Giraffe_Conservation @VirungaNationalPark All photos used above are from accounts we are now following
Für ihn war das südliche Afrika in den vergangenen zwanzig Jahren eine zweite Heimat, schrieb der 34-Jährige. Prinz Harry hat in verschiedenen Umwelt- und Tierschutzprojekten in Afrika gearbeitet. Er ist Schirmherr einer Organisation, die sich in Botswana für den Schutz der Nashörner einsetzt.
In Großbritannien gab es vor Kurzem Kritik an Prinz Harry und Meghan, weil die beiden sich einerseits für Klimaschutz einsetzen, andererseits aber mit ihrem knapp vier Monate altem Sohn Archie in einem Privatjet in den Urlaub nach Südfrankreich flogen.
cop/dpa