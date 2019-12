Antisemitismus bei Labour Die dunkle Seite des roten Corbyn

"I normally vote Conservative, but I can't bear the buffoon"



86-year-old Molly from Hampshire says she won't be voting for "the red man" (Jeremy Corbyn), but isn't keen on voting for "the buffoon" (Boris Johnson) either.



