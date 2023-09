4 - Players to score in each of their first four LaLiga games in the 21st century:



🇸🇪 Zlatan Ibrahimović 2009

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo 2009

🇪🇸 Cesc Fàbregas 2011

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 JUDE BELLINGHAM 2023



