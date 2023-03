Queen of Vikersund in the air! Ema Klinec wins the first ever women’s ski flying competition with the world record! She also wins the @raw_air 🏆



🥇 Ema Klinec 🇸🇮

🥈 Silje Opseth 🇳🇴

🥉 Yuki Ito 🇯🇵