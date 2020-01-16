Der Spiegel Spiegel Wirtschaft
Ausstiegsplan Wann die Braunkohle-Kraftwerke abgeschaltet werden sollen

Regierung und Kohleländer haben sich auf einen gemeinsamen Plan zum Kohleausstieg verständigt. Diese Fristen und Termine für die Kraftwerke haben sie vereinbart.
RWE-Braunkohlekraftwerk Neurath bei Grevenbroich

RWE-Braunkohlekraftwerk Neurath bei Grevenbroich

DPA

Der Ausstieg aus der Stromgewinnung durch Braunkohle soll spätestens 2038 umgesetzt sein. Darauf haben sich Bund und Länder beim Kohlegipfel geeinigt, um den Klimaschutz in Deutschland zu fördern. Bereits bis Jahresende soll der erste Block eines Braunkohlekraftwerks von RWE im Rheinland vom Netz gehen. Dann folgen fast jährlich weitere. Finanzminister Olaf Scholz (SPD) versprach den Kraftwerksbetreibern Entschädigungen in Höhe von mehr als vier Milliarden Euro.

Acht sehr alte und dreckige Blöcke würden schnell abgeschaltet, sagte Umweltministerin Svenja Schulze (SPD). Alle acht werden von RWE im Rheinland betrieben, als erstes Abschaltdatum ist der 31.12.2020 genannt. "Der Kohleausstieg beginnt sofort, er ist verbindlich", betonte Schulze. Wirtschaftsminister Peter Altmaier sprach von einer "guten Einigung für den Klimaschutz, die deutlich macht, dass wir es ernst meinen".

Welche Kraftwerksblöcke wann abgeschaltet werden sollen:

Betreiber

Blockname

Revier

Datum der Stilllegung

kurzfristig:

RWE

Nord-Süd-Bahn (NSB)

Rheinland

31.12.2020

RWE

NSB

Rheinland

31.12.2021

NSB

NSB

Rheinland

31.12.2021

RWE

NSB oder Weisweiler

Rheinland

31.12.2021

RWE

NSB oder Weisweiler

Rheinland

01.04.2022

RWE

Brikettierung

Rheinland

31.12.2022

RWE

NSB

Rheinland

31.12.2022

RWE

NSB

Rheinland

31.12.2022

bis 2030:

RWE

Weisweiler F

Rheinland

01.01.2025

Leag (EPH)

Jänschwalde A

Lausitz (BB)

31.12.2025 (Sicherheitsbereitschaft)

Leag (EPH)

Jänschwalde B

Lausitz (BB)

31.12.2027 (Sicherheitsbereitschaft)

RWE

Weisweiler G

Rheinland

01.04.2028

Leag (EPH)

Jänschwalde C

Lausitz (BB)

31.12.2028

Leag (EPH)

Jänschwalde D

Lausitz (BB)

31.12.2028

RWE

Weisweiler H

Rheinland

01.04.2029

Leag (EPH)

Boxberg N

Lausitz (SN)

31.12.2029

Leag (EPH)

Boxberg P

Lausitz (SN)

31.12.2029

RWE

Niederaußem G

Rheinland

31.12.2029

RWE

Niederaußem H

Rheinland

31.12.2029 (Sicherheitsbereitschaft)

nach 2030:

Uniper / EPH

Schkopau A

Mitteldeutschland (ST)

31.12.2034

Uniper / EPH

Schkopau B

Mitteldeutschland (ST)

31.12.2034

Leag (EPH)

Lippendorf R

Mitteldeutschland (SN)

31.12.2035

EnBW

Lippendorf S

Mitteldeutschland (SN)

31.12.2035

RWE

Niederaußem K

Rheinland

31.12.2038

RWE

Neurath F

Rheinland

31.12.2038

RWE

Neurath G

Rheinland

31.12.2038

Leag (EPH)

Schwarze Pumpe A

Lausitz (BB/SN)

31.12.2038

Leag (EPH)

Schwarze Pumpe B

Lausitz (BB/SN)

31.12.2038

Leag (EPH)

Boxberg R

Lausitz (SN)

31.12.2038

Leag (EPH)

Boxberg Q

Lausitz (SN)

31.12.2038

Stilllegungspfad Braunkohle, 15.01.2020

Der Kohleausstieg ist eines der letzten großen Vorhaben der Regierung im Zuge des Klimapakets. Deutschland will damit sicherstellen, seine Ziele für 2030 zu erreichen. Dann soll 55 Prozent weniger CO2 ausgestoßen werden als 1990. 

Die ältesten Braunkohlekraftwerke nahmen 1959 den Betrieb auf. Sie sind allesamt in Besitz von RWE. Die jüngsten Kraftwerksblöcke sind Neurath F und G im Rheinland, die 2012 ans Netz gingen und ebenfalls dem RWE-Konzern gehören, sowie Boxberg R von Leag.

