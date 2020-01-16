Ausstiegsplan Wann die Braunkohle-Kraftwerke abgeschaltet werden sollen
Betreiber
Blockname
Revier
Datum der Stilllegung
kurzfristig:
RWE
Nord-Süd-Bahn (NSB)
Rheinland
31.12.2020
RWE
NSB
Rheinland
31.12.2021
NSB
NSB
Rheinland
31.12.2021
RWE
NSB oder Weisweiler
Rheinland
31.12.2021
RWE
NSB oder Weisweiler
Rheinland
01.04.2022
RWE
Brikettierung
Rheinland
31.12.2022
RWE
NSB
Rheinland
31.12.2022
RWE
NSB
Rheinland
31.12.2022
bis 2030:
RWE
Weisweiler F
Rheinland
01.01.2025
Leag (EPH)
Jänschwalde A
Lausitz (BB)
31.12.2025 (Sicherheitsbereitschaft)
Leag (EPH)
Jänschwalde B
Lausitz (BB)
31.12.2027 (Sicherheitsbereitschaft)
RWE
Weisweiler G
Rheinland
01.04.2028
Leag (EPH)
Jänschwalde C
Lausitz (BB)
31.12.2028
Leag (EPH)
Jänschwalde D
Lausitz (BB)
31.12.2028
RWE
Weisweiler H
Rheinland
01.04.2029
Leag (EPH)
Boxberg N
Lausitz (SN)
31.12.2029
Leag (EPH)
Boxberg P
Lausitz (SN)
31.12.2029
RWE
Niederaußem G
Rheinland
31.12.2029
RWE
Niederaußem H
Rheinland
31.12.2029 (Sicherheitsbereitschaft)
nach 2030:
Uniper / EPH
Schkopau A
Mitteldeutschland (ST)
31.12.2034
Uniper / EPH
Schkopau B
Mitteldeutschland (ST)
31.12.2034
Leag (EPH)
Lippendorf R
Mitteldeutschland (SN)
31.12.2035
EnBW
Lippendorf S
Mitteldeutschland (SN)
31.12.2035
RWE
Niederaußem K
Rheinland
31.12.2038
RWE
Neurath F
Rheinland
31.12.2038
RWE
Neurath G
Rheinland
31.12.2038
Leag (EPH)
Schwarze Pumpe A
Lausitz (BB/SN)
31.12.2038
Leag (EPH)
Schwarze Pumpe B
Lausitz (BB/SN)
31.12.2038
Leag (EPH)
Boxberg R
Lausitz (SN)
31.12.2038
Leag (EPH)
Boxberg Q
Lausitz (SN)
31.12.2038
Stilllegungspfad Braunkohle, 15.01.2020