[UPDATE]

Confirmation that some of these #ArcticFires [red dots = Jun/Jul 2019 fires] are burning on known peatlands [shaded green] in Alaska, Canada, and Siberia, thanks to raw data from @m_parrington and PEATMAP. (https://t.co/uDcPTciXbp)

More analysis to follow. pic.twitter.com/Wzt31WpV8K