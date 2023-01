🐸 A 'monster' cane toad, weighing 2.7kg, has been removed from the wild. Rangers conducting track work in Conway National Park, near Airlie Beach, were shocked to find this massive cane toad beside the Conway Circuit last week.😲 Ranger Kylee Gray said a snake slithering across the track forced them to stop their vehicle, and when she stepped out and looked down, she gasped when she saw the monster cane toad. "I reached down and grabbed the cane toad and couldn't believe how big and heavy it was," Ms Gray said. A cane toad this size will eat anything it can fit into it's mouth, and that includes insects, reptiles and small mammals 🐛. Some cane toads can get to 26cm, weighing 2.5kg, and the introduced species can be poisonous to wildlife as well. 'Toadzilla' may be the largest can toad on record with the Queensland Museum interested in taking her. Have you ever seen a toad this big? 🤯 #QueenslandEnvironment