CHINA'S LUNAR LANDER!



Philippe Coué @Cou80119796, expert on China's space program in France, just released pic of Chinese Lunar Lander slated for 2029. Note lander (smaller than Apollo LM) is also ascent vehicle, so entire system would be reusable. Tests in 2-4 yrs. Race is on! pic.twitter.com/gZICLSrn28