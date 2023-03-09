DER SPIEGEL: In Germany, many fear an escalation of the conflict, a world war or a nuclear strike. Do you not share that concern?

Snyder: No, I’m ashamed by that entire discussion. Fear of nuclear war is primarily about our own security. In these circumstances, when whole Ukrainian cities have been destroyed, such a worry is pathetic. It is simply embarrassing that the hypothetical prospect of the use of nuclear weapons is placed at the center of the discussion, even though unimaginable atrocities have long been taking place in Ukraine. We simply cannot allow ourselves to get talked into that position that Russia has the power to do anything it wants at any time simply because it has nuclear weapons. Giving in to nuclear blackmail means more nuclear blackmail. On top of that: If Putin were to use nuclear weapons, it would be Ukraine that would face the brunt of them. And the Ukrainians have made very clear that what they want is to be armed. I don’t think there's going to be a nuclear war, because the point of nuclear weapons is not to use them. If Putin were to use them, other countries would start building nuclear weapons – and then Russia would no longer have the claim to being a superpower. We also have to take into account that even Russia's allies keep telling Moscow not to use nuclear weapons, that Russia's leaders do not want to be remembered as pariahs, and that the use of a nuclear weapon in Ukraine would not win the war. But there is another very important point. What we tend to forget in these emotional discussions is that Ukrainian resistance has minimized the likelihood of nuclear war for decades to come. A NATO-Russia confrontation has become very unlikely given NATO’s strength and the weakness of the Russian army. Beijing will also need to think twice now about any plans to attack Taiwan. So, a nuclear war in Asia is also less likely than it was a year ago. Ukrainian resistance has made us far more secure, and it would be much better if we would start with that. The nuclear topic frames the whole debate the wrong way, which is what Putin wants. He wants us to start by thinking: "We are afraid, should we really do something?" Whereas we should be thinking: "Ukrainian resistance has made the world safer, and the Ukrainians must win to ensure that safety."

DER SPIEGEL: If nuclear weapons as a last resort are eliminated, what might a way out of the war look like for Putin?

Snyder: He wouldn't actually win the war by using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, to be clear. I don't think there will be as clear an ending as we would like: that the Russians will lose and admit it. The ending will be more like that of the American campaigns in Afghanistan or Iraq, or like the Soviet occupation in Afghanistan. Putin might fall; they always do at some point. If he wants to stay in power, he will declare victory when defeated. Perhaps he will say the West attacked Russia and that the NATO attack was stopped in Ukraine. You can hide a lot of defeats behind a story like that. For the war to end, we need to help Ukraine survive the next Russian mobilization. And then we need to do all we can to make sure Ukraine has a very decisive battlefield victory this year. We need to supply them with as many weapons as we can to save lives on both sides and get Moscow to back down faster. The only way to protect lives on both sides is to end this war, and the only way to end it is to help Ukraine win.